Rain chances surge into the weekend increasing flood threat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday as heavy downpours and scattered storms will spread across the area increasing the risk for flash flooding.
Light to moderate showers are possible today, however any activity that develops will be widely scattered. The sun will hide behind mostly cloudy skies again today, but with some breaks in the cloud cover temperatures will manage to climb mid-80s across the Charlotte Metro area later this afternoon.
With elevated dew points sticking around, the muggy feel will stick today and for the next 4 days to come.
Higher rain chances as are in the forecast Friday. A few strong storms may also develop as the workweek some to a close. These could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. The wet weather refuses to relent into the weekend. Showers and cloudy skies will impact your Saturday while more sunshine and warmer temperatures Sunday will give our area better chance for a few thunderstorms.
With rainfall forecasts topping out near 2 inches by the end of the weekend, there will be an increased risk for flooding in neighborhoods where storms linger.
As far as temperatures are considered, mid 80s stick around through Friday. We’ll spend most of the day Saturday in the 70s across the Piedmont and in the 50s and 60s in the higher elevations. Highs will reach back into the mid-80s Sunday and Monday before 70s lay hold for the middle of the week.
Activity in the tropics will little to no impact on our local weather. Two disturbances - one parallel to the Carolinas and other parallel to the Florida peninsula - continue to brew in the Atlantic but have a very low chance for development over the next 48 hours.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene are forecast to turn more northward before they could threaten the U.S. coasts.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
