Police: Man in truck shoots woman driving on I-85 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man in a truck shot a woman while she was driving on I-85 in Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened at 4:23 p.m., when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.
Police say a woman was driving a sedan on I-85 South and getting off at the Brookshire Boulevard exit when a man in a black pickup truck shot into the vehicle and drove away.
The woman pulled into a gas station on Brookshire Boulevard where she called 911, police say.
Emergency medical officials responded and took the woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CMPD detectives are working to determine the motive and have not provided any other information.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.