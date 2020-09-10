One seriously injured after wreck near light rail tracks in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after a crash near the light rail tracks in south Charlotte.
The wreck occurred Thursday afternoon at Sweden Road and South Boulevard, near the Sharon Road West station.
Details are limited at this time, but a vehicle with heavy damage could be seen on the opposite side of the tracks.
One person was transported to Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center Main with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.
Officials said a vehicle extrication was performed by Charlotte and Pineville fire departments.
The LYNX Blue Line trains are currently experiencing delays due to the accident.
CATS officials said there is a bus bridge between the Sharon Road West and Arrowood stations to transport passengers.
More details will be released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.