One hurt after driving around light rail arm, crashes into train in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured in a crash with a light rail train in south Charlotte.
The wreck occurred Thursday afternoon at Sweden Road and South Boulevard, near the Sharon Road West station.
Officials at the scene told WBTV that a driver attempted to beat the train, went around the arms and crashed into the train.
Officials said there were several passengers on the train.
Details are limited at this time, but a vehicle with heavy damage could be seen on the opposite side of the tracks.
One person was transported to Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center Main with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. There were no other passengers in the car.
Officials said a vehicle extrication was performed by Charlotte and Pineville fire departments.
The LYNX Blue Line trains experience delays due to the accident.
CATS officials said there was a bus bridge between the Sharon Road West and Arrowood stations to transport passengers.
