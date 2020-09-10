No campus tailgating allowed for first two App. State home games

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - While fans won’t be sitting in the seats at Appalachian State home football games through at least the first month of the season, officials announced that tailgating will also be prohibited.
The announcement comes after North Carolina’s “Safer at Home” Phase 2.5 was ordered.
Appalachian State will have two home games in September – Sept. 12 vs. Charlotte and Sept. 26 vs. Campbell – without fans and tailgating.
School officials have not yet decided on games after that.
Campus lots will be closed for fans and Yosef Club donors. Parking lots will be reserved only for football game participants and essential staff.
School officials say partner establishments will be open for fans to watch Saturday’s game on ESPN2.
