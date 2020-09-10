N.C. Transportation Museum offers special tours, photo session, featuring Class J No. 611 steam locomotive

The Fired Up Behind the Scenes tour will take place outdoors. Face masks and social distancing precautions will be required as outlined in Executive Order 163. Handrails, grab irons, and other high-touch surfaces will frequently be sanitized using EPA-approved cleaners. Only one participant will be allowed to enter the locomotive cab at a time, except when accompanying a minor into the cab. This activity is not recommended for small children. Closed toes shoes are required. Participants must be able to climb into the locomotive cab using stairs or ladders on the side of the locomotive on their own, or with the help of someone in their own party. The locomotive cab is not ADA accessible. Please note that the No. 611 will be stationary during this tour.