N.C. Transportation Museum offers special tours, photo session, featuring Class J No. 611 steam locomotive

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From NCTM: The N.C. Transportation Museum will host two special tours and a nighttime photo session featuring the Norfolk & Western Class J No. 611 steam locomotive Sept. 18-20.
The Fired-Up Behind the Scenes tour will provide for a full day of access to the No. 611 as crews fire the engine. Fired Up VIP Cab Tours will give visitors the chance to step into the cab and sound the whistle.
The 611 Night Photo Session will see the locomotive in several locations across the museum grounds, lit for nighttime photography. Tickets are available now through www.nctrans.org, then click PURCHASE TICKETS.
These tours and photo session will follow strict limitations, as outlined in Executive Order 163, including wearing cloth face masks, safe social distancing, and frequent hand washing or use of hand sanitizer.
The Class J No. 611 is owned by the Virginia Museum of Transportation but is a frequent visitor to the N.C. Transportation Museum. This locomotive, built in 1950, represents the height of steam technology. Able to pull 15 passenger cars at a time, the J class was used daily to power trains between Cincinnati, Ohio and Norfolk, Va, between Monroe, N.C. and Bristol, Tn., and between Monroe, Va. and Bristol, Tn.
During the Fired Up Behind the Scenes tour, Sept. 18, visitors will get a close-up view of the 1950 streamliner steam locomotive as crews begin the fire up process at 7 a.m. Following a safety briefing, participants will have exclusive access and a great view of what it takes to ready this massive steam locomotive for operation. They will hear from the crew as work takes place, climb into the locomotive cab, and take behind the scenes photos.
The Fired Up Behind the Scenes tour will take place outdoors. Face masks and social distancing precautions will be required as outlined in Executive Order 163. Handrails, grab irons, and other high-touch surfaces will frequently be sanitized using EPA-approved cleaners. Only one participant will be allowed to enter the locomotive cab at a time, except when accompanying a minor into the cab. This activity is not recommended for small children. Closed toes shoes are required. Participants must be able to climb into the locomotive cab using stairs or ladders on the side of the locomotive on their own, or with the help of someone in their own party. The locomotive cab is not ADA accessible. Please note that the No. 611 will be stationary during this tour.
Fired Up VIP Tours, Sept. 19-20, will include a short presentation and orientation about the Class J No. 611, with participants then getting the opportunity to climb into the cab and sound the 611′s steam whistle.
Face masks and social distancing precautions will be required as outlined in Executive Order 163. Handrails, grab irons, and other high-touch surfaces to be frequently sanitized using EPA-approved cleaners. Only one participant will be allowed to enter the locomotive cab at a time. Closed toes shoes are required. Participants must be able to climb into the locomotive cab using stairs or ladders on the side of the locomotive on their own, or with the help of someone in their own party. The locomotive cab is not ADA accessible. Please note that the No. 611 will be stationary during this tour.
These tours are $35/per person, plus NC sales tax and ticket handling fees. Minors under 18 must be accompanied by a paying adult to enter the locomotive cab.
Fired Up VIP Tours will take place in and outside the Bob Julian Roundhouse Sept. 19-20 at 9:30 a.m., 11a.m., 2 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. each day. Sessions will be limited to no more than 25 participants.
The 611 Night Photo Session will provide amazing photo opportunities of the Norfolk & Western Class J No. 611 positioned in various locations around the historic site, lit to create scenes from the past.
All activities will take place outdoors. Face masks and social distancing precautions will be required as outlined in Executive Order 163.
The 611 Night Photo Session is $50 per person, plus NC sales tax and ticket handling fees. This session will be limited to no more than 40 participants.
Tickets are available by visiting www.nctrans.org, then click PURCHASE TICKETS.
