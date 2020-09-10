N.C. deputy critically injured, B&E suspect killed in Henderson Co. shooting

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina deputy was critically injured and a breaking-and-entering suspect was killed in a shooting in Henderson County early Thursday morning.
The incident began around 2:50 a.m. when someone called to 911 report a vehicle break-in on Bethea Drive, off of Piney Ridge in the Mountain Home community.
The caller told 911 that shots were being exchanged between the homeowner and suspects.
Deputies from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded and soon found a suspect and vehicle in the area. That’s when officials say the suspect shot at the deputies.
A Henderson County deputy was struck by and critically injured. The deputies returned fire at the suspect and he was killed.
The injured deputy was transported to Mission Hospital in critical condition.
No names have been released.
Investigators from the State Bureau of investigation and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are investigating.
No further information has been made public.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.