Lancaster woman sought for breaking in, stealing from military veteran’s home

Lancaster woman sought for breaking in, stealing from military veteran’s home
Ashley Elizabeth Gordon (Source: Lancaster Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 10, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 3:05 PM

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A Lancaster woman is wanted for breaking into and stealing from a “decorated” military veteran’s home, according to police.

Police say 32-year-old Ashley Elizabeth Gordon is accused of stealing a military backpack, uniforms, a compound bow and a 55-inch television from a home on Marion Sims Drive in Lancaster last month.

A warrant has been obtained for Gordon’s arrest.

She is also wanted for charges in Monroe, North Carolina.

Gordon is described as a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 107 pounds.

Anyone with information on Gordon’s whereabouts is asked to call Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.