Lancaster woman sought for breaking in, stealing from military veteran’s home

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A Lancaster woman is wanted for breaking into and stealing from a “decorated” military veteran’s home, according to police.
Police say 32-year-old Ashley Elizabeth Gordon is accused of stealing a military backpack, uniforms, a compound bow and a 55-inch television from a home on Marion Sims Drive in Lancaster last month.
A warrant has been obtained for Gordon’s arrest.
She is also wanted for charges in Monroe, North Carolina.
Gordon is described as a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 107 pounds.
Anyone with information on Gordon’s whereabouts is asked to call Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171.
