Knox Middle School teacher named Rowan-Salisbury Teacher of the Year

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Knox Middle School teacher Sally Schultz is the new 2020-2021 Rowan-Salisbury Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made during a district wide virtual Teacher of the Year celebration.
RSS Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody led the event assisted by Theresa Pierce, the district’s 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year.
Schultz was previously a finalist for the RSS Teacher of the Year title in 2016 when she represented Hanford Dole Elementary School.
This year, Schultz was one of 34 teachers honored from schools in the district. During the virtual event, each teacher was recognized through a slide show presentation. Community principals from each of the six areas in the district called out the names of each teacher of the year representing their individual schools in their specific areas.
During the finale, Dr. Moody introduced Dillion Brewer, from Gerry Wood Auto Group, who made the official announcement for the new 2020-2021 RSS Teacher of the Year.
With the title of Teacher of the Year, Schultz will receive a brand new 2021 Kia K5 vehicle from Gerry Wood Auto Group presented by Brewer on behalf of Brad Wood. This entitles Schultz to a free car-lease for the school year. There will be additional gifts presented to Schultz in the upcoming weeks.
Schultz currently serves as a Math, Science and ELA teacher at Knox Middle. She began her teaching career with Rowan-Salisbury Schools at Hanford Dole Elementary in 2012, where she served as a Kindergarten teacher and then as a fifth-grade teacher until her move to Knox Middle in 2017.
A graduate of Catawba College, Schultz received her degree in Elementary Education in 2009. She received her AIG Certificate from UNC-Charlotte in 2017 and is currently working towards her Masters in Educational Leadership from Western Governors University.
Schultz is the daughter of two very proud parents - Terry and Sue Schultz. They surprised their daughter right after the announcement was made by joining in the virtual celebration. Knox principal Michael Courtwright also joined in to cheer for his teacher.
Among the many recognitions achieved by Schultz are the following:
· NC DigiLearn Microcredential Committee Teacher Representative
· Knox Lead Teacher
· NCDPI’s Digital Legislative Day Presenter
· RSS AIG Advisory Council
· Novant Health and Knox Medical Cadet Program Coordinator
· NC DigiLearn Digital Scholar
· Fox News ‘Teacher Getting Results’
Schultz shares her skills, talents and experience as a teacher with other educators locally and across the state by mentoring, coaching, and presenting at numerous conferences, trainings, and institutes.
Planning engaging and innovative lessons is key to how Schultz motivates all her students to not only learn, but to want to be in her classroom. She uses different practices to reach all her students, no matter what their academic level or learning style may be. Her goal is to personalized instruction for every student.
Schultz will now move forward in competing for the regional title of Teacher of the Year. The North Carolina State Teacher of the Year will be announced in the spring of 2021 and selected from the regional winners across the state.
