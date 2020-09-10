First Alert: Scattered rain and storms are expected Friday through Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and a few thunderstorms are expected Friday through Monday with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
Pleasant weather develops Tuesday into midweek next week
Friday will start off with mostly cloudy skies, and some spotty rain or drizzle, with low temperatures ranging from the lower 70s in the Piedmont, to lower 60s for the mountains. Friday afternoon will feature scattered rain and a few storms (non-severe) with high temperatures in the mid-80s for the Piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains.
Saturday is a First Alert Day due to higher chances for rain that may impact outdoor activities.
Saturday is not expected to be a complete washout, yet rain will be off and on throughout the day with a few storms possible as well.
Widely scattered rain and a few storms will linger for Sunday and Monday, with high temperatures remaining in the low to mid-80s for the Piedmont, and low to mid-70s for the mountains.
A cold front will move into the region on Monday with drier weather returning by midweek next week.
Tuesday through Thursday of next week will feature cool mornings and pleasant afternoons with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s in the Piedmont, and upper 60s to lower 70s for the mountains. A stray shower will be possible midweek next week, mainly for the mountains, yet overall most folks will be dry.
In the Atlantic Ocean, we have Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene.
Both tropical systems look to stay in the Atlantic and away from the U.S. into next week, yet we will need to keep a closer watch on the movement of Tropical Storm Paulette as it may make landfall around Bermuda next Tuesday.
We are also watching a disturbance over the Bahamas and in the Gulf of Mexico, which may take on more tropical characteristics in the coming days. Another weather disturbance offshore of Africa has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression this weekend, yet is of no threat to the U.S. at this time.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
