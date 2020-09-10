Doughnut vending machine: See inside new Krispy Kreme location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Krispy Kreme is getting ready to open their doors in South End! We are getting a first look inside the Krispy Kreme in Charlotte at the corner of W Tremont Avenue and Hawkins Street.
The new location is set to open on Tuesday, August 25th.
But wait, there’s more! The new location will feature the company’s first-ever doughnut vending machine. It will serve 3-packs of doughnut flavors, 24 hours a day.
You also will be able to find Scoop sandwiches- which include original glazed doughnut-infused ice cream…sandwiched between a sliced doughnut.
There also will be milkshakes in various flavors.
And there are some unique features about this spot you won’t find at all locations-
They’ll be open 7 days a week. You also can find a new Insomnia Cookies shop next door.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.