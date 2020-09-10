DHEC’s Duwve hired as director of Ohio Dept. of Health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dr. Joan Duwve has been hired to serve as the director of the Ohio Department of Health.
On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement via Twitter.
Duwve previously served as the Associate Dean of Practice for the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health in Indianapolis. She also boasts more than 20 years of experience in public health. She also served as the Indiana State Department of Health as its chief medical officer as well as the medical director for the department’s Division of Public Health and Preparedness.
Duwve was hired in April by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control as its Director of Public Health.
