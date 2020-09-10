Defendant facing death penalty rejects deal, pleads not guilty as capital murder trial to be scheduled

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, family members of Ruby Atkinson and Curtis Atkinson Sr. were hoping for closure.
However, in an unexpected twist, the family members will not have to go through a trial to get justice for their family members.
In 2017, police say Ruby and Curtis Atkinson were killed in their own home. CMPD arrested their own son, Curtis Atkinson Jr., and his girlfriend, for the crime.
The couple was also charged with kidnapping Atkinson Jr.'s 11-year-old niece.
The attorneys and family members, expected him to plead guilty on Thursday to the murder and kidnapping charges as a plea deal to avoid the death penalty that the state was seeking. If he accepted the plea deal, he would have served 47 to 58 years in prison.
But in a last-minute decision Thursday morning, Atkinson told his attorney he wanted to reject the offered deal and plead not guilty.
“Up into this morning, when I went to talk to him, he said he didn’t want to accept the plea offer," said Atkinson’s attorney.
Because he pleaded not guilty, the state revoked their offer and this case will proceed to trial. The state is seeking the death penalty because of its brutal nature, according to the prosecuting attorney.
“These were his parents that he and his girlfriend brutally murdered for at least several minutes. And his 11-year-old niece was brought in to watch some of it. And then they continued to live in the house for several days with his dead parents and the 11-year-old niece for several days," the attorney said.
It’s rare for the state to seek the death penalty in cases, just a few are active in Mecklenburg County.
For the family, it means several more years before this chapter is closed.
“I would tell him that, because I’m a firm believer in Jesus Christ, if the death penalty is something he really favors, make sure he gets his heart right with God," said Richard Chandler, a family member of the Atkinsons.
The co-defendant in this case, Atkinson’s girlfriend, took a plea deal back in May of 2019.
She pleaded guilty to two second degree murder charged and is currently in prison.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.