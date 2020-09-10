Company sells truckloads of chicken to help in COVID-19 economic troubles

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Case Farms Chicken company continued its summer truckload sales Thursday with another event in Morganton.
In recent months, dozens of truckloads of 40-pound boxes of chicken have been sold at bargain prices across Western North Carolina.
In the beginning, it was all about controlling inventory when the shutdown cut their customer base of restaurants and institutional buyers.
Joseph Hildebran says business has picked up now to the point that inventory is not an issue. The sales, though have continued directly to consumers. “We wanted to help the community,” said Hildebran.
The prices amounted to just over 60 cents a pound for chicken legs and just over a dollar a pound for skinless breasts.
“It certainly helps to stretch the food dollars for lots of families,” said one woman who drove up to but some.
Though many people have gone back to work, the financial effects of the COVID-19 crisis are still being felt by many, said Sara Large, who added that anything helping families get through it is a positive thing,
“And in times like this, it’s really needed," Lange said.
Case Farms officials say they will continue to monitor the needs of the community and will respond when they can.
