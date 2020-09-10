Charlotte Motor Speedway to host live drive-in concert series

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Prime Social will institute a plan to provide deliver world-class entertainment in a healthy and safe environment. Per current North Carolina regulations and Phase 2.5 restrictions, fans will be required to stay in their car, truck or SUV and wear proper face coverings when outside of the vehicle. Venue staff will wear masks and enforce proper social distancing between cars. Contactless ticket scanning will take place upon entry and individuals will be allowed to bring their own food and beverage to the shows.