Adult charged after 14-year-old allegedly shoots, kills 5-year-old girl at northeast Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An adult, who lives at an apartment where a 14-year-old is accused of shooting and killing a 5-year-old Charlotte girl, has been arrested and charged.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the adult is facing charges of failing to secure a firearm to protect a minor.
The adult’s name is not being released to protect the identity of the 14-year-old, according to police.
On Thursday, CMPD says a 14-year-old was charged in connection with the shooting death of a 5-year-old Charlotte girl.
Police say 5-year-old Amani Barringer was shot and killed inside an apartment on Elgywood Lane around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they located the girl, later identified as Barringer, inside the apartment suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. MEDIC took the girl to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Thursday, police announced a 14-year-old boy was charged with involuntary manslaughter in Barringer’s death. Officers say the 14-year-old was still on scene when police arrived Wednesday night and was taken in to be interviewed.
“Until the community cares, nothing’s going to change,” a CMPD officer said. “I’m telling you now that there is a 5-year-old girl who is deceased who was alive this morning. Regardless of what your worldview is, this should cause you to be sick to your stomach.”
Police say two family members, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.
Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.