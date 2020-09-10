Accordius Health COO says CDC found ‘no smoking gun’ during visit to The Citadel in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A so-called “strike team” from the Centers For Disease Control was in Salisbury on Thursday at the site of the worst COVID-19 outbreak in North Carolina.
According to the local public health director, among other things, they were trying to understand how the outbreak happened and why it took so long to get under control. The Chief Operating Officer of the company that owns The Citadel said afterwards, the visit was ‘a win.’
“No smoking gun, no smoking gun, I think they found everything to be in place," said Accordius Health COO Kim Morrow.
Morrow says what federal investigators found at The Citadel today will help other facilities across the country.
The visit began just after 10:00 am on Thursday when members of the strike team in personal protective equipment walked into The Citadel. The team consisted of representatives from the Centers For Disease Control, the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services, and local health officials.
The Public Health Director for Rowan County described the purpose of the CDC strike team visit.
“We’re going to be looking at several aspects of what occurred and didn’t occur in their facility," said Nina Oliver.
There have been 168 confirmed cases and 21 deaths reported at this facility. A lawsuit has been filed by a group of families alleging improper care and a lack of communication from staff to families about conditions.
“I think that part of what they took away from here was that because there was a large outbreak here several months ago, they came in expecting to see something much worse than it actually was, I think," Morrow said. “When you hear about the center you think, oh my gosh, it really must be alarming to walk inside…it’s not. It’s peaceful, it’s calm, staff are working.”
The CDC visit was not meant to punish, according to Oliver, but was a learning session.
After about three hours the group huddled outside, socially distanced, for a debrief.
“The nature of the visit was to have the federal agencies come out to the field and walk alongside providers to make sure that we had resources, we had supplies, and we had a good infection control plan," Morrow said.
Morrow said that during a tour of The Citadel, the strike team members did make some suggestions, such as fewer chairs in a break room and more hand sanitizing stations.
“We talked about what was good and what was bad and what will work and what won’t work in terms of congregant care," Morrow said.
And what would be takeaway from the visit for families with loved ones currently living at The Citadel?
“The staff here really care," Morrow said. "They have embraced the tents of infection control with compassion with the same care and friendship that they always have, I don’t think anyone here needs to worry about not having supplies, not having resources.”
What was learned today will be compiled into a report. Nina Oliver said on Wednesday that the information would likely be shared with public health agencies across the state.
