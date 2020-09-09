5-year-old shot and killed in northeast Charlotte

September 9, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 5-year-old child was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte Wednesday night.

The incident happened on Elgywood Lane around 10 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene.

Police originally said the 5-year-old child had been shot and had life-threatening injuries.

Minutes later, CMPD tweeted that the child died at the hospital.

CMPD says this is now a homicide investigation and has not provided any other details.

