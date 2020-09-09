5-year-old girl shot and killed inside apartment in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed inside an apartment in northeast Charlotte Wednesday night.
The incident happened on Elgywood Lane around 9:30 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene.
When officers arrived, they located a 5-year-old girl inside the apartment who had a life-threatening gunshot wound.
MEDIC took the girl to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
