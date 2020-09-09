Woman charged, accused in fatal shooting of man in Rowan County

LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Landis Police Department has arrested a woman who is accused in the fatal shooting of a man in Landis in August 2019.
Law enforcement officials have arrested 60-year-old Elizabeth Raye Freeman in the murder of 51-year-old Timothy Austin Hall that happened on Aug. 16, 2019.
On August 16, 2019, officers responded to a reported shooting at a home on Town Street in Landis. Upon arrival, officers found Hall dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Freeman was charged with one count of murder for her involvement in the shooting death of Hall. Freeman is currently being held in the Rowan County Detention. Her bond will be set by the court and is to be determined.
The investigation is ongoing and no additional information can be released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Landis Police Department at (704) 857-2129, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.