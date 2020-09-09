Third-grade teacher for Richland Two school district dies of COVID-19

“I want to express my sincere condolences to Ms. Bannister’s parents, relatives, friends and school family," Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis said in a statement. "While gone from us too soon, Ms. Bannister’s legacy lives on through the lives of the students she taught in her five years as a dedicated educator. To honor Ms. Bannister’s memory I ask the Richland Two family to join me in reaffirming our commitment to doing all we can to provide premier learning experiences for all students in the safest environment possible and doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”