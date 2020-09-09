Surveillance video released in deadly 2019 shooting of Charlotte father: ‘Someone knows something’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family of a 25-year-old man shot and killed in north Charlotte last year is asking the public to come forward with information.
Tydarrien Ford was killed in October 2019 in a shooting off Beatties Ford Road near Catherine Simmons Avenue. He was found shot in a vehicle. A second person was seriously injured in the shooting.
Police released surveillance video in the case Wednesday that shows the moments surrounding the deadly shooting. Homicide detectives say more than 200 people were around the area at the time of Ford’s killing and “someone knows something.”
The video appears to show someone running near a parking lot or an apartment area and holding their hand toward a vehicle that then appears to drift. Police say the person highlighted is the person they’re looking for.
***WARNING: Video below shows moments surrounding a deadly shooting. There is no audio***
Officers hope the video will motivate someone to come forward. “Hopefully it sparks something,” police say. “We want you to come forward and share that information with us."
Ford is described as a father, son, and brother.
“He didn’t deserve this,” Ford’s mother said of her only son Wednesday. “It’s hard to explain to the kids. It’s been very painful for us.”
Last year, Ford’s daughter Tyriana, who was four at the time, said “I love him so, so, so, so, so much."
“How do I explain that to her? She’s only 4, she’s not going to get it. She asks me to call him every day," said Tyriana’s mother. "I had to sit my daughter down and let her know she can’t call her daddy no more.”
Ford’s mother says he also left behind a 4-year-old son. “They’re asking where dad is and dad’s not coming back," Ford’s mother said.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in Ford’s killing.
The public is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, where callers can remain anonymous.
