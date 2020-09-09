Police arrest man with 40 outstanding warrants after chase through Mecklenburg Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man with 40 outstanding warrants after a chase through Mecklenburg County.
CMPD arrested 20-year-old Dalton Dion Hopkins after a vehicle pursuit that began on LaSalle Street in Charlotte and ended on Statesville Road in Huntersville on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, around 3:45 p.m.
Police say Hopkins had approximately 40 outstanding warrants for his arrest, including two counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Larceny of Motor Vehicle, 1st Degree Burglary, Larceny After Breaking and Entering, multiple counts of Breaking into a Motor Vehicle, and Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Vehicle.
On Aug. 8, Hopkins reportedly broke into a home on Simpson Road and stole items from inside the victims' garage. During the incident, police say he also broke into three vehicles parked in the driveway.
Two of the victims who were home at the time of the break-in reportedly followed him as he drove away. A short time later, police say Hopkins began shooting at the victims, one of whom returned fire.
No one was injured during the shootout, although the victim’s vehicle was stuck while they were inside.
Later that same night, police say the suspect vehicle was located on Farrhill Road after the driver fled from officers at that location. During the investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was stolen out of Mathews.
On Sept. 3, at 12:25 a.m., police say officers responded to a home on Brite Road regarding three male suspects who were reportedly breaking into vehicles in a garage. During this incident, police say gunfire was exchanged between one of the residents and at least one of the suspects. Police say the suspect vehicle was struck by several bullets, causing the suspects to abandon it and flee on foot.
Police say the vehicle the suspects left at the scene had been stolen the night before, from a home on Coronado Drive.
During the investigation, police say detectives developed Probable Cause to believe Hopkins was one of the suspects involved in this case. On Sept. 9, warrants were signed on Hopkins for Breaking and Entering, Larceny from a Vehicle, and Felony Conspiracy.
On Sept. 4, around 3:19 p.m., a CMPD K-9 Unit, assisted by the CMPD Helicopter, attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle Hopkins was driving. Police say Hopkins refused to stop, and the vehicle pursuit began. It ended at 3:35 p.m. when police say Hopkins drove the vehicle off the road, and then fled on foot into some woods.
He was apprehended without further incident approximately ten minutes later. Police say a gun was located and seized from inside the vehicle Hopkins was driving.
During the vehicle pursuit, police say Hopkins traveled on I-77 northbound into Huntersville. While on I-77, the vehicle reportedly struck two civilian vehicles.
Police say Hopkins then exited off of I-77 onto Statesville Road and hit a third civilian vehicle at Jeff Adams Drive. The damage was minimal in all three of these crashes, and no one was injured.
CMPD says the vehicle left the road on Statesville Road, at which point Hopkins ran from the car. As officers were pulling to the side of the road to continue to pursue the suspect on foot, police say two CMPD patrol cars were involved in a minor crash when one struck the other. Neither officer was injured, and no civilians were involved.
With the assistance of Huntersville police officers, police say Hopkins was apprehended after being tracked by a CMPD K-9 team and Helicopter. MEDIC took him to the hospital, where he was released a short time later.
Detectives then interviewed Hopkins, after which he was taken into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Jail.
Detectives are actively reviewing any additional cases where Hopkins may be involved. Anyone with information about these investigations is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
