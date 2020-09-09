On-and-off showers expected across the Carolinas into the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fairly quiet start to the month, the next few days of September will be mild and damp. A surge in tropical moisture will give way to higher rain chances Wednesday through Sunday.
Today’s round of wet weather will mainly be confined to areas east of I-77. However, isolated showers can’t be ruled out anywhere across the WBTV viewing area. A few thundershowers will also be possible across the Southern Piedmont during the afternoon and evening hours.
Mostly cloudy skies still reign even during the dry periods.
The chance for scattered showers is in Thursday’s forecast with a focus on late-day development. As the weekend nears, expected to become more numerous.
While most showers will not be steady, some neighborhoods could easily receive up 2.5″ of rainfall over the next 5 days. Therefore, isolated flooding could become concern by weeks' end.
Increased cloud cover and showers will keep temperatures slightly below average over the next few days. By in large, high temperatures will hang out in the lower 80s across the Piedmont with 70s expected in Foothills and Mountains. With the dew point reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s, it will feel quite sticky.
A tropical disturbance just east of the Carolinas' coast continues to amplify the moisture surge across our area, but at this point it appears to have little impact in the way of tropical winds as the system moves closer to the coast.
Meanwhile, two other tropical systems, Rene and Paulette, continue to meander across the open water of the Atlantic Ocean while showing signs of limited development as they trek west-northwest.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
