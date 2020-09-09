North Carolina home of Nina Simone gets permanent protection

FILE - This undated photo provided by Nancy Pierce shows the childhood home of jazz singer Nina Simone in Tryon, N.C.
TRYON, N.C. (AP) - The childhood home of iconic musician and civil rights activist Nina Simone will be indefinitely preserved in North Carolina.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced Tuesday that its African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, in partnership with World Monuments Fund and Preservation North Carolina, recently secured permanent protection of the singer-songwriter’s childhood home in Tryon.

The legal agreement binds all current and future owners to permanently protecting the building’s “authentic character.”

The house can be renovated, but it cannot be demolished.

FILE - In this June 27, 1985, file photo, Nina Simone performs at Avery Fisher Hall in New York.
The Trust said Simone taught herself piano in the wooden cottage as a young girl in the 1930s.

Her music helped define the civil rights movement. She died in 2003 at the age of 70.

