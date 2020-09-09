Meals on Wheels Rowan supports local businesses

Rose Jones, Social Media Manager for Meals on Wheels, added, “We have over 2,000 volunteers, participants, and followers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. As we post promotions for each company, we hope our followers will share and support each business. This year, we have special “leave behind” cards available to our volunteers, donors, and friends. The cards indicate that “We Support You.” Each card has a place for the business patron to write their name and their relationship to Meals on Wheels, whether Board Member, Volunteer, Staff, or Supporter. We can and will do all we can to support our participating businesses.”