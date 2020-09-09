Meals on Wheels Rowan supports local businesses

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In September, fifty-four Salisbury and Rowan County businesses will participate in “September Sip, Sup, and Shop.”
Last year, some of the forty-one participants hosted a “Give Back” event where they contributed a percentage of profits to Meals on Wheels. Other businesses pledged to support meals for a homebound senior for a week or a month.
September Sip, Sup, and Shop chairperson, Teresa Casmus said, “It has been a tough year for small businesses. This year it is our turn to support our local businesses. When business was robust, many of these businesses contributed to us, and we know they will support us again in the future. We are not asking businesses to do anything for us; we want to support them.”
Last year, Meals on Wheels featured each business for their special day or week across our social media channels. This year, Meals on Wheels will be promoting all of the companies featured on the September, Sip, Sup, and Shop poster throughout September. Retail businesses and restaurants will receive Table Top Tents, Bag Stuffers, and Posters. The Meals on Wheels' social media campaign will feature each company several times during September.
Meals on Wheels Board President Tom Robinson said, “We are fortunate to live in a community that believes in Meals on Wheels. As business picks up, we feel that the community will do all they can to continue supporting us.” Kevin Pruitt, Board Member, commented, “it is difficult for small businesses or restaurant owners to volunteer to deliver meals. But many owners and employees see the value in supporting home-delivered meals for seniors who are homebound or not able to prepare nutritious meals for themselves.”
Rose Jones, Social Media Manager for Meals on Wheels, added, “We have over 2,000 volunteers, participants, and followers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. As we post promotions for each company, we hope our followers will share and support each business. This year, we have special “leave behind” cards available to our volunteers, donors, and friends. The cards indicate that “We Support You.” Each card has a place for the business patron to write their name and their relationship to Meals on Wheels, whether Board Member, Volunteer, Staff, or Supporter. We can and will do all we can to support our participating businesses.”
In 2019, September Sip, Sup, and Shop evolved from previous “March for Meals” projects and “Give Back” events sponsored by Rick Anderson, owner of Sidewalk Deli, and Teresa Casmus, owner of the Medicine Shoppe.
The goal of September Sip, Sup, and Shop is to support local businesses so that in the future, they can continue supporting meals for homebound seniors in Rowan County. Casmus said, "we are hoping that each company will see an increase in their business during September.
Check out the online calendar for September Sip, Sup, and Shop at www.mowrowan.org/sipsupshop.
