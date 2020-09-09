Man charged with death by vehicle among other crimes in fatal Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man with multiple crimes including felony death by vehicle after reportedly running a red light in a fatal crash in Charlotte in March.
The incident happened on North Tryon Street on March 25 at 8:56 p.m. Officers responded to a personal injury crash at that location.
Upon arrival, police located a Toyota RAV4 and a Mercedes C300, both with heavy damage.
Medic took both drivers to the hospital for their injuries sustained in the crash. Crime Scene Search also responded to process the scene.
The initial investigation revealed that the Toyota, driven by 19-year-old Kristian Barboza was headed south on North Tryon Street at a high rate of speed when it went into the intersection of North Tryon and University City Boulevard through a steady red light for its direction of travel, according to CMPD.
Police say the Toyota hit the driver’s door of the Mercedes, driven by 54-year-old Rosselyn Mechelle Torrence.
At that time, Barboza was charged with driving while Impaired, reckless driving, no operator’s license, and possession of marijuana.
On July 30, Torrence died from her injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Main.
Arrest warrants were then obtained for Barboza for felony death by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter. On Sept. 9, Barboza was arrested for these outstanding warrants.
Police say drug impairment, reckless driving, and excessive speed are all contributing factors in the crash for Barboza.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
