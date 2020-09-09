Humidity, rain chances way up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As a persistent easterly flow continues, the muggy factor blowing in from off the Atlantic Ocean is in full force and that will lead to occasional showers and thunderstorms right through the weekend – if not into early next week.
In this pattern, there’ll be a good bit of cloudiness around each day and rain chances of at least 50% each and every day. The humidity level will remain sky-high with overnight lows only falling back to near 70° while high temperatures will stick in the low to middle 80s for the foreseeable future.
In the Atlantic Ocean, we have Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene. Both tropical systems look to stay in the Atlantic and away from the U.S. through at least the rest of this week.
Closer to home, there is a small area of disorganized showers and storms about 400 hundred miles off the Carolina coast that bears watching. At this point, the National Hurricane Center gives the cluster about a 30% chance for development over the next couple of days.
Regardless of any further organization, this system is forecast to drift toward the Carolina coast later this week and add to the soggy conditions already in place across the eastern Carolinas.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
