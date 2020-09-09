Group home worker charged with child abuse

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A staff member at a Rowan County group home was charged with two counts of child abuse after she allegedly sat on one of the residents.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, Janae Marie Bates, 22, of China Grove, was trying to restrain a resident after an argument over the television. The incident happened at an RHA group home near Rockwell on Monday.
Investigators say Bates put her hands on the shoulders of a 12-year-old non-verbal resident and pushed him to the ground. Bates then sat on the child.
Deputies interviewed several staff members, as well as Bates, about the incident.
Bates was charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and given a bond of $1000.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.