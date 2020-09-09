First Alert days declared for this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Showers made their return earlier on Wednesday but we’ll see a lull in the active weather pattern on Thursday.
If you have outdoor plans and errands you need to run, I’d suggest you do it Thursday because rain is a better bet again on Friday and that will continue through the weekend which is why we issued First Alert Days both Saturday and Sunday to help call attention to those days for anyone with outdoor plans.
This wetter weather pattern will continue into Monday at which point a frontal system moves through and dries us out next Tuesday.
Temperatures will remain seasonal near the average high of 84 degrees heading into the weekend and we may not get above the 70s for high temperatures toward the midweek next week.
The Fall Season is slowly creeping into the Carolinas.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
