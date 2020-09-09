COVID-19 cluster identified at Caldwell County courthouse

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials have identified what they call a “cluster of COVID-19 cases” at the Caldwell County courthouse.
Court officials were notified Friday after several positive test results were returned.
The courthouse was shut down, people who were inside were tested and crews spent Friday and Monday cleaning and sanitizing inside the building.
Superior Court Judge Robert Ervin said his understanding was that six court personnel had tested positive.
Sources told WBTV News it involved bailiffs and other court personnel.
Health officials say those involved have been quarantined and an investigation is underway to determine the source, if possible.
There have been cases among court workers earlier in the summer but not to the extent they found on Friday, said officials.
Judge Ervin said the courthouse is an essential facility for the people in Caldwell County and “it’s important to keep it open but we have to try to operate it safely.”
It’s why the facility reopened on Tuesday morning.
Face masks are required to be worn inside the building and social distancing is being enforced, he said.
Only people with business in court or at one of the offices inside are allowed to enter the building.
Health officials said after the sanitizing and cleaning, they believe it is safe to be inside the building.
