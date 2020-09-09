168 coronavirus cases reported at nursing home in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A major coronavirus outbreak has been reported with 168 cases at a nursing home in Kings Mountain. This appears to be the worst active nursing home outbreak in the state.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, White Oak Manor nursing home in Kings Mountain has 168 cases.
In that 168, 58 are staff members while 110 are residents. A total of 20 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.
There are a few other major coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes in our area.
In Mecklenburg County, Mecklenburg Health & Rehabilitation Center has 115 cases.
In that 115, 29 are staff members while 86 are residents. A total of 14 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.
At University Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mecklenburg County, there are 116 cases.
In that 116, 46 are staff members while 70 are residents. A total of 10 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.
In Burke County, Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has 90 cases.
In that 90, 33 are staff members while 57 are residents. A total of 13 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.
