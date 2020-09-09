CMPD responds to reports of large, illegal parties in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they have responded to multiple reports of large parties happening in violation of not only ABC rules but also coronavirus restrictions.
In addition to lawful ABC establishments, there were several incidents involving illegal parties without alcohol permits.
On Sept. 2, officers notified CMPD ABC detectives about an illegal party located on South Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located 70-80 people inside with an active DJ. Police say the responsible vendor was charged with City of Charlotte Dance Hall Violation and North Carolina Governor’s Executive Order violations. As a result, 187 liters of liquor were seized.
On Sept. 3, detectives responded to a location on Smiths Corners Boulevard in reference to an online advertisement for a party. This location, which police say did not have a valid ABC permit, was found to be selling alcohol. The owner was issued a citation for Selling Alcohol Without Permits.
On Sept. 4, detectives responded to Camelot Drive in reference to reports of a large party. Upon arrival, officers say they observed a large crowd and determined the home to be a rental. Officers reportedly spoke with the property owner, who terminated the rental agreement. All parties left the home without further incident, police say.
On Sept. 5, detectives located an illegal party advertisement for the home located on Sunburst Lane. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the person in charge and issued a citation for a City of Charlotte Dance Hall Violation. While ensuring the safe exit of all patrons, officers say they heard approximately 13 gunshots in the immediate area. Although no victims or suspects were located, police say the proactive actions of these officers prevented further escalation of violence.
CMPD also gave an update on the status of coronavirus within the department.
Since March, officials say 38 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Sept. 9, only five employees are currently on leave.
“CMPD will continue to make officer safety a priority as the department manages this unprecedented event,” a press release read.
