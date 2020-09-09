Centers for Disease Control to visit Citadel in Salisbury, site of state’s largest COVID-19 outbreak

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A so-called “strike team” from the Centers For Disease Control will be visiting The Citadel in Salisbury on Thursday. The Citadel was the site of the largest COVID-19 outbreak in North Carolina.
The facility had a total of 168 cases there among staff and residents. 21 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported at The Citadel.
The Citadel is one of four facilities in North Carolina that will be visited by the CDC, according to Rowan County Public Health Director Nina Oliver.
“The federal government and the CDC has looked at North Carolina and has decided to send four strike teams to North Carolina,” Oliver said. “The purpose of these visits is to go to nursing homes that had larger outbreaks. The Citadel had a very large outbreak that was difficult for them to control."
Oliver described the visit as a “non-regulatory visit, non-punitive in nature, but more of a learning session."
“The strike team will come to The Citadel tomorrow, along with local public health,” Oliver said, “to kind of walk through their challenges, understand their situation, their floor plans. We’re going to be looking at several aspects of what occurred and what didn’t occur at the facility.”
After the visit, a document will be compiled to allow other facilities to learn from what happened at The Citadel.
“That document will hopefully be sent to all health departments across the state, who can then send to their nursing homes so that we can all learn from the situation. Pandemics and crisis like this are great learning tools to help prevent in the future.”
The Citadel is currently experiencing a second outbreak involving four workers and two residents.
