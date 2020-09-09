‘Beyond the call of duty’: Photo shows Gaston Co. officer helping woman in need

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A photo taken by a Gaston County resident shows something they say people need to see more of - an officer going “beyond the call of duty” to help a person in need.
Gaston County Police posted the picture on their Facebook page Wednesday. It shows Officer J. Kaylor helping a woman who had run out of gas in the rain.
“Shout out to Officer J. Kaylor for his kindness and compassion!” the post reads. “Below is a photo taken by a citizen who was just passing by when she saw Officer Kaylor helping this woman on the side of the road.”
There is no word on when or where the photo was taken.
According to the Facebook post, the person who posted the photo said, “Don’t tell me law enforcement officers don’t care. This officer didn’t have to help this woman when she ran out of gas and was stuck sitting on the side of the road but he certainly did. Oh, but nobody wants to see the good they do. There’s many many incidents like this that people don’t see. Let’s start shining the light on that...”
The post concludes, “Thank you, Officer Kaylor for going beyond the call of duty! You are very appreciated.”
