Union County government employee and husband die from COVID-19 complications

“Lora loved to travel. She and David loved going to the mountains, and to Denton, NC to look at tractors during the annual Old Thresher’s' Reunion. Lora loved Christmas! She loved to see the Christmas lights at McAdenville. She and David loved to play Santa and Mrs. Claus for Pageland, SC events. Lora liked to listen to WIXE radio, watch mystery movies and the Hallmark Channel. But nothing brought Lora as much joy as her daughter, Sara, 14. Lora waited a long time to become a mother and she relished in every second of motherhood. She loved to talk about Sara and brag on how well Sara can sing. Lora worked in Customer Service for over 20 years - back when bills were handwritten! Lora was a believer in Jesus Christ and she lived her faith. Lora never had a negative word say about anyone or anything. She found the positive in every situation. She was selfless and giving. She always had a story to tell. She gave the best hugs! Her infectious laugh and sense of humor had a way of catching her coworkers off guard. Lora was a historian of all things Public Works. Customers frequently asked for Lora. She just left an impression. She was dedicated, loyal, and will be sorely missed,” Terrell said.