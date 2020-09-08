Union County government employee and husband die from COVID-19 complications

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County government employee and her husband both passed away from COVID-19 complications over the weekend, according to officials.
A letter from County Manager Mark Watson revealed that Lora McManus and her husband David both died on Saturday, Sept. 5.
Lora worked in the Public Works Customer Service office for more than 20 years and officials say she was well-loved by coworkers and residents.
Lora and David were married 40 years and leave behind a 14-year old daughter.
“It is with much sadness I share with you we lost one of our own to complications related to COVID-19,” Watson wrote.
Customer Service Manager Ashley Terrell shared words about McManus’s passing.
“Lora loved to travel. She and David loved going to the mountains, and to Denton, NC to look at tractors during the annual Old Thresher’s' Reunion. Lora loved Christmas! She loved to see the Christmas lights at McAdenville. She and David loved to play Santa and Mrs. Claus for Pageland, SC events. Lora liked to listen to WIXE radio, watch mystery movies and the Hallmark Channel. But nothing brought Lora as much joy as her daughter, Sara, 14. Lora waited a long time to become a mother and she relished in every second of motherhood. She loved to talk about Sara and brag on how well Sara can sing. Lora worked in Customer Service for over 20 years - back when bills were handwritten! Lora was a believer in Jesus Christ and she lived her faith. Lora never had a negative word say about anyone or anything. She found the positive in every situation. She was selfless and giving. She always had a story to tell. She gave the best hugs! Her infectious laugh and sense of humor had a way of catching her coworkers off guard. Lora was a historian of all things Public Works. Customers frequently asked for Lora. She just left an impression. She was dedicated, loyal, and will be sorely missed,” Terrell said.
According to the couple’s obituary, there was a Celebration of Life Graveside Service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Five Forks Cemetery with Pastor Robin Hewitt.
