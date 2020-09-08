Trooper hit by car on I-485 making ‘great strides,’ still recovering in Georgia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper who was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on I-485 is still recovering in Georgia.
Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was released from the Shephard Center in Atlanta, where he went to resume rehabilitation and his path to recovery. He is still in Georgia, however, and has not yet been cleared to come home to Union County.
Troopers told WBTV on Tuesday that Lopez-Alcedo was back home in Union County. Several hours later, officials said that information was incorrect and Lopez-Alcedo was still in Georgia.
North Carolina State Trooper Ray Pierce said Tuesday that, “Every day he’s making great strides and his health is getting better.”
Trooper Lopez-Alcedo was near the scene where five people were killed in a wreck the night before when a car struck him the morning of July 4 on the outer loop of Interstate 485 at West W.T. Harris Boulevard. The trooper was taken to the hospital in “very critical condition.”
Officials say Lopez-Alcedo was first transported from Atrium Health’s CMC to Wilson Air Center, where he then boarded a medical aircraft awaiting his arrival.
Once the aircraft touched down at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Georgia, Lopez-Alcedo was met by members from the Georgia State Patrol who provided an escort to the Shephard Center. He has since been released.
“While we celebrate this next phase of recovery, I encourage each of you to keep Adolfo, his wife Jennifer, and the entire Lopez-Alcedo family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr., with the NC Highway Patrol. “We must never cease in supporting Adolfo as he will forever be a member of the Patrol family.”
Last month, troopers said Lopez-Alcedo could stand for brief periods of time and gained feeling in his extremities.
On August 3, those close to Lopez-Alcedo’s said the trooper was "getting better and stronger everyday.”
“He is playing thumb wars with his wife. He is pointing to pictures of his family and identifying who they are. Blowing kisses, counting with his fingers, waving, moving his hands and feet on command. He also was able to march and pivot in place,” an update on the trooper’s GoFundMe page read. “God is performing miracles everyday!!! He continues to fight for a full recovery.”
The trooper has been practicing breathing work to strengthen his muscles.
According to the GoFundMe created for Lopez-Alcedo family, Lopez-Alcedo still has a fight ahead of him.
“He has suffered significant injuries to his body and brain, the extent of which have not been fully diagnosed, the GoFundMe said. “His recovery will take months or even years, will require countless medical appointments and unknown expenses for this amazing family.”
Troy Douglas Edmiston was charged with felony Move Over Violation in the crash that injured Lopez-Alcedo.
The State Highway Patrol set up a team of troopers to solely focus on patrolling I-485 for speeding, which they say is the major factor when it comes to crashes on highways.
Trooper Lopez-Alcedo was in the process of shutting down I-485 so that the Highway Patrol’s Reconstruction Team could relaunch some drones to get aerial photographs of the road, Pierce told WBTV
“The trooper had made it to Exit 21,” Pierce said. “He started slowing traffic down. He exited his patrol vehicle, was in the process of shutting down lanes of travel when his vehicle was struck by a motor vehicle. His patrol vehicle then struck him at a high rate of speed.”
Trooper Lopez-Alcedo is assigned to Troop H, District 5 (Mecklenburg County) and is a two-year veteran of the State Highway Patrol. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is conducting the investigation.
Pierce says it’s too early to say whether Lopez-Alcedo will ever be back on the road again.
Five people were killed, including four members of a Belmont family, in a series of crashes on Interstate 485 on July 3 started by a driver speeding at over 100 mph, authorities said.
A Go Fund Me has been created to help the family with medical costs. You can donate here.
