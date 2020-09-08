Salisbury church stops in-person worship after several members test positive for COVID-19

“Throughout the course of the pandemic, safety has been a top priority to the Pastor and staff at Canaan. We have canceled services and utilized online for a large portion of the pandemic, then went outside and gathered in vehicles in ’drive in’ church. After that, we came back inside for services, but asked all members to social distance, use their best judgment as to whether to attend or not, also inviting them to wear masks if they chose to, and to please remain at home if they felt sick at all.”