Salisbury church stops in-person worship after several members test positive for COVID-19

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury church has stopped in-person worship after several church members tested positive for COVID-19.
Canaan Baptist Church on Barringer Street just off Fatih Road is now presenting services online.
A representative from the church told WBTV that two weeks ago the church was notified that a couple of members became sick and tested positive for COVID-19.
“Immediately the decision was made by our Pastor to shut down the church and to utilize an online only platform,” the representative said. “Since then, more members have notified us that they have become sick and are tested positive.”
“Throughout the course of the pandemic, safety has been a top priority to the Pastor and staff at Canaan. We have canceled services and utilized online for a large portion of the pandemic, then went outside and gathered in vehicles in ’drive in’ church. After that, we came back inside for services, but asked all members to social distance, use their best judgment as to whether to attend or not, also inviting them to wear masks if they chose to, and to please remain at home if they felt sick at all.”
Those practices continued, they say, until more cases were discovered. That led the church to go back to online services.
“We cannot say how the folk who have the virus contracted it as many of them have led relatively normal lives going to stores and restaurants, several of them also being essential employees. What we can say however is that our faith remains strong as a body of believers, trusting that God will heal and touch his people!”
Contacted by WBTV, Rowan County Emergency Services Division Chief T.J. Brown said that the Health Department cannot classify the church as the scene of an outbreak.
“Health Department investigations have not determined a link between cases that involves that Church,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, when the investigation occurs, not everyone thinks about reporting all of the places they’ve been.”
Canaan Baptist is hosting revival services this week, with each service being broadcast on the church Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.