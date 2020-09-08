Rowan Public Library celebrates National Library Card sign-up month

September Take Away Kits will be offered Sept. 9 – 30, or while supplies last, via Curbside Pick Up at your nearest RPL branch. To reserve either a Family Kit or an Adult Kit, register via Google Form at bit.ly/SeptTakeawayKits. There is a limit of one Family Kit and one Adult Kit per household. Teens in the household (rising 6th-12th grade) may fill out a separate registration for an Adult Kit. Starting September 9, registrants’ kits will be available for pick up. To receive their kit(s), patrons must check out items and make a curbside appointment for pick up at their nearest branch. For more information on the kits, activities, or registration email Brittney.Peters@rowancountync.gov or call 980-432-8670.