Rain, storms chances climb as humid conditions return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday will mark the end of our region’s mild and dry weather trend. Afternoon highs will top out near average in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.
While rain chances are low for most of the day, a round of late evening showers and storms are possible as moisture pushes west from the Atlantic.
Any activity that develops will be scattered at best, therefore, mostly cloudy skies will abide over most neighborhoods overnight with temperatures falling to the lower 70s across the Piedmont and into the 50s and 60s in the Foothills and Mountains.
The return of higher levels of moisture across the Carolinas will lead to rain chance at or above 40% on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Most storms will develop during the second half of the day; however, early day and overnight showers and thundershowers can’t totally be ruled out.
As a result of the increased rainfall, high temperatures will dip slightly below average into the lower 80s for the remainder of the workweek. At this point, it appears excessive moisture will stick around through the first part of the weekend.
Tropical storms Paulette and Rene are moving west over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and appear to have no long-term impact on the United States. But there is a disturbance much closer to the Carolinas that we are also keeping our eyes on.
Disturbance #1 is an area of low pressure located about 250 miles west-southwest of Bermuda, nearly parallel to Carolinas coast. Currently, some gradual development is possible during the next few days while the low moves slowly westward.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
