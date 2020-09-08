Race, politics and 2020 election take center stage at virtual town hall meeting

“I mean, there’s no shortage of issues to be aware of in this election,” Cobb said. “We’re really looking at crucial matters that go to the heart of democracy and issues. If you were concerned about policing and police use of force, then this is an election that you can’t afford to sit out. If you are concerned with the pandemic and how the response has been, lacking in many ways in the way that it has particularly impacted communities of color, this is an election that you can’t afford just to get out.”