Police looking for 19-year-old accused in fatal shooting in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking for help finding a 19-year-old accused in a fatal shooting in Gaston County.
Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help to locate 19-year-old Markevion Antwan Weldon charged in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jabar Nichols Saturday night.
Nichols, of Bessemer City, was shot on the porch of a home on Southside Avenue in Gastonia around 10:50 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
One of two suspects, a 17-year-old juvenile, has been arrested on a first degree murder charge. Police are looking for the second suspect, Weldon, who is also charged with first degree murder in this case.
Anyone with information on Weldon’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 704-842-5123 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Crime Stoppers pays cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.
