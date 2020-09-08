Passenger seriously injured in impaired driving crash

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver has been charged, his passenger seriously injured in a crash that happened on Sunday in Salisbury.
According to the police report, Edgar Flores Rodriguez, 27, of First Street, was impaired when he drove his 2003 Camry off the road and into a utility pole. The accident happened Sunday evening around 5:00 pm at the intersection of W. Innes and N. Fulton Street.
A passenger in the Camry, 33-year-old Angel Cruz Santos, was injured and had to be flown to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. Rodriguez suffered minor injuries.
Police charged Rodriguez with impaired driving and felony serious injury by vehicle. He was jailed under a bond of $2500.
