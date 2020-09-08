New bill signed into law gives parents coronavirus relief money in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of dollars is headed to the pockets of parents in North Carolina to help during the coronavirus pandemic.
House Bill 1105 was signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper after the bill was passed by N.C. lawmakers. The $1 billion bill gives parents $335 to help during the pandemic.
Some of the requirements for funding include filing a 2019 state income tax return by Oct. 15, having at least one child under 17 years old, and being a North Carolina resident for the entire 2019 calendar year.
The money will be issued by Dec. 15.
Across social media, including WBTV’s Facebook page, parents have commented on how the extra money will help.
“Thanks, the $335 will pay for one week of childcare,” Tashia A. said.
While the money will help some, for others they were hoping for more.
“For me personally, probably just...I’m not sure, it’s a low number to be honest, not going to make an impact for me,” Charles Thomas said. “I would like to see something more comprehensive, something more thought out than just giving me $335.”
House Bill 1150 will also add more money for testing, tracing and personal protective equipment to fight COVID-19 in North Carolina.
