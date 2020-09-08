N.C. trooper finds 20 gallons of suspected moonshine during traffic stop

According to a Facebook post from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Trooper C. Oxendine recently stopped a vehicle in Cumberland County for speeding. (Source: North Carolina State Highway Patrol)
September 8, 2020

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina state trooper found 20 gallons of suspected moonshine during a traffic stop in Cumberland County.

After a thorough investigation, Oxendine reportedly found 20 gallons of suspected moonshine and a gun.

The case was given to ALE for further investigation.

