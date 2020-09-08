Nationally ranked App State ready for battle with Charlotte without fans for week 1

“We did leave a lot of open windows for him (Chris Reynolds) to make some good throws and for his receivers to make some good catches,” said App State cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles. "Our secondary coach (James Rowe), he’s coming from the NFL. He’s teaching us different ways to analyse film and to read formations and to read body language. It gives us tips in pre-snap of what’s coming and being able to know the play before it’s coming allows you to play even faster.”