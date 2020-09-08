Nationally ranked App State ready for battle with Charlotte without fans for week 1

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, Kidd Brewer Stadium will be quiet, but there will be a football game going on between Charlotte and App State.
Due to the pandemic, fans will not be allowed inside the stadium to watch these 2 rivals meet for the 3rd time. The fans will be missed and the players will certainly miss some of their biggest supporters… their parents.
“I can always run out on the field and know exactly where they’re going to be,” said App State center Noah Hannon. “To not see that it’s going to be different. It’s going to be sad. I hate it for them, that they don’t get that opportunity because I know how much it means for them.”
Fans or not, there is a game to be played and won on Saturday. So far in the early part of this season, there has been some sloppy football because teams have not been doing a lot of hitting in practice due to the pandemic. The Mountaineers are hoping not to be one of those teams come Saturday.
“It’s something we have had a detailed plan for,” said Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark. “We tried to scrimmage more than some programs have and tried to tackle more. I saw some sloppy play and I hope we don’t have it or else, we will hear about it.”
All time, App State leads the series with Charlotte 2-0 after beating the Niners 56-41 last season. Even though it was a win, the Mountaineers are not happy with their defensive performance especially in the secondary.
Niners quarterback Chris Reynolds had one of his better games of the season up in Boone a year ago as he threw for 296 yards and 4 TD. Wide receiver Micaleous Elder had 119 yards receiving and Victor Tucker had 90 yards receiving and 2 fourth quarter TD that kept Charlotte in the game. The black and gold defense certainly will be out to prove something on Saturday.
“We did leave a lot of open windows for him (Chris Reynolds) to make some good throws and for his receivers to make some good catches,” said App State cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles. "Our secondary coach (James Rowe), he’s coming from the NFL. He’s teaching us different ways to analyse film and to read formations and to read body language. It gives us tips in pre-snap of what’s coming and being able to know the play before it’s coming allows you to play even faster.”
The offensive side of the ball has some things to clean up as well this time around. The Mountaineers offensive line gave up 3 sacks to the Niners in the win. So, while ASU is heavily favored in Saturday’s meeting, their full attention is on Charlotte. They will not be overlooking the Niners.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.