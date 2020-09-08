Missing Pender County 12-year-old last seen Sunday night

Jairus Lei Porter (Source: Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | September 8, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT - Updated September 8 at 9:09 PM

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 12-year-old who went missing Sunday night.

According to a news release, Jairus Lei Porter was last seen walking away from his home on Oak Grove Drive in Hampstead around 7 p.m.

He was wearing a black Surf City Middle School t-shirt with blue writing and a shark symbol, black shorts, and Nike high top shoes.

Jairus is approximately five feet tall and has a birthmark over his right ear.

If you see Jairus or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515.

