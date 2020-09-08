Marvin Williams says he will retire from NBA after 15 seasons

(CBS Sports/WBTV) - Marvin Williams, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft and a midseason addition of the Milwaukee Bucks, is retiring from the NBA.
“I’ve been very blessed. God has been very, very good to me,” Williams told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears.
Another veteran Buck, 39-year-old Kyle Korver, is also weighing his future. He told Spears that he will discuss his decision with his family before committing to playing next season or retiring.
Williams played one season for the University of North Carolina, helping the Tar Heels win the 2005 NCAA championship.
Williams was drafted No. 2 overall by the Atlanta Hawks over All-Stars Chris Paul and Deron Williams in 2005, and while he never lived up to the billing, he did carve out a very nice career for himself as a role player.
His defensive versatility and 3-point shooting made him a more valuable player as he aged and the league shifted more and more towards small-ball, but after spending the majority of his career with Atlanta and the Charlotte Hornets, he never seriously contended for a championship.
He joined the Bucks after securing a mid-season buyout hoping to change that, but Milwaukee was upset by the Miami Heat in the second round in Orlando.
