Man accused of stabbing sister to death in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man who is accused of stabbing his sister to death in east Charlotte.
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have charged 35-year-old Tron McRae for the murder of 36-year-old Tyra McRae.
The stabbing happened in mid-August just after midnight at an apartment off East W.T. Harris Boulevard near Grove Park Boulevard.
Police say they responded to the scene and found a woman, later identified as Tyra McRae, with a life-threatening stab wound. Officers tried to help Tyra but say she was pronounced dead at the hospital.
As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified Tron as a suspect in this case, and a warrant for murder was issued for his arrest.
On Sept. 8, 2020, Tron McRae was arrested in Matairie, Louisiana with the assistance of the Charlotte and New Orleans field offices of the FBI.
He will be served with the warrant and extradited to North Carolina at a later date.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
