Humidity returning but how much heat?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last week at this time the combination of the heat and humidity pushed our heat index values up and over 100°.
Then came the fall-like Labor Day weekend weather pattern. Well just as the holiday weekend had to end, so did our break from the summertime humidity.
But this time as we see another damp, tropical air mass return to the Carolinas, it will not be accompanied by another round of high heat and temperatures soaring into the 90s.
The second half of the week and the upcoming weekend will experience an unsettled weather pattern with clouds and scattered showers around, but the resulting limited sunshine means we won’t deal with any heatwaves along with it.
In fact we aren’t forecasting any day over the next week to get above 85°.
If you have outdoor plans this weekend, pay attention to the forecast as we will continue to fine tune just how much rain we’re expecting Saturday and Sunday.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.